Why Now Might Be the Best Time to Buy Lululemon Stock

Lululemon stock (NASDAQ:LULU) is now trading around $331, appears undervalued given its strong fundamentals, even if the stock tends to get knocked around during market storms. The company delivered solid Q1 2025 results, with revenue rising 7% to $2.37 billion and EPS climbing to $2.60, narrowly beating expectations. Yet the market focused on a softer-than-expected 1% gain in same-store sales and a lowered full-year outlook, driven in part by tariff pressures. The result? A knee-jerk 22% after-hours selloff that says more about short-term sentiment than long-term value.

Despite its high-performance profile, LULU trades like a value stock. Lululemon trades at roughly 18x on trailing earnings (slightly below the historical average) and 19x price-to-free cash flow – both below the S&P 500’s averages—yet this is a company that consistently outperforms on revenue, margins, and return on capital. Compared to arch rival Nike, Lululemon is cheaper across key profit metrics, with a lower P/E and a more attractive P/FCF. Investors are essentially buying Ferrari performance at Lexus pricing. And with a $32 billion market cap generating $1.6 billion in trailing free cash flow —a 5% cash flow yield, LULU looks more like a long-term wealth compounder than a volatile apparel name. For investors who seek lower volatility than individual stocks, the Trefis High Quality portfolio presents an alternative – having outperformed the S&P 500 and generated returns exceeding 91% since its inception.

A Growth Machine Hiding in Plain Sight Lululemon continues to flex its growth muscle. The company boasts a stellar three-year revenue CAGR of 19%, more than triple the S&P 500’s 5.5%. Over the past year alone, it delivered 10% revenue growth, pushing twelve-month sales to around $11 billion. Despite facing macro headwinds, the brand remains a global growth engine with expanding international reach and enviable efficiency. Its last four quarters operating margin of 23.7% nearly doubles the S&P 500’s 13.2%, while its operating cash flow and net income margins (21.5% and 17.1%, respectively) crush the broader market averages. These are not just good numbers—they’re elite. Financial Fortitude Few Can Match Lululemon’s balance sheet is a fortress. With a debt-to-equity ratio of just 4.9%, it stands far below the S&P 500 average of 19.9%. And its cash-to-assets ratio of 26.1% towers over the market’s 13.8%. This pristine financial position gives Lululemon both resilience in downturns and dry powder to fuel further growth. The Caveat: This Ride Isn’t Smooth There’s no sugarcoating it: Lululemon has a history of dramatic drawdowns during market corrections. It fell 46% during the 2022 downturn (vs. the S&P’s 25%), plunged 47% in the early 2020 Covid shock (vs. 34%), and was absolutely hammered during the 2008 crash, dropping 92% (vs. 57%). Investors need to understand that with LULU, strong fundamentals don’t always insulate one from sharp sentiment swings. Our dashboard How Low Can Stocks Go During A Market Crash captures how key stocks fared during and after the last six market crashes. Buy with a Side of Volatility Lululemon ticks nearly every box: robust growth, solid profitability, and a fortress-like balance sheet, tempered only by its vulnerability in market downturns. Trading at a modest discount to its strong performance profile, the recent Q1 results, with mixed beats and cautious guidance, highlight near-term challenges but leave long-term fundamentals intact. That said, you could also explore the Trefis Reinforced Value (RV) Portfolio, which has outperformed its all-cap stocks benchmark (combination of the S&P 500, S&P mid-cap, and Russell 2000 benchmark indices) to produce strong returns for investors. Why is that? The quarterly rebalanced mix of large-, mid- and small-cap RV Portfolio stocks provided a responsive way to make the most of upbeat market conditions while limiting losses when markets head south, as detailed in RV Portfolio performance metrics. Invest with Trefis Market-Beating Portfolios See all Trefis Price Estimates

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.