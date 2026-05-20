Why Now May Be the Right Time to Pay Attention to S&P Global Stock

Key Points

S&P Global is deeply embedded in the global financial system.

Multiple long-term tailwinds are converging to aid the company's growth.

Artificial intelligence may actually strengthen S&P Global's moat.

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Most investors still think of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) as a credit ratings company. That's not wrong, but they may be missing the bigger story.

Over the past decade, S&P Global has quietly evolved into something much more powerful: a financial infrastructure platform embedded across debt markets, passive investing, commodities, enterprise analytics, and institutional risk management.

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And right now, several long-term trends appear to be strengthening that ecosystem. That is why the company may deserve far more investor attention today.

S&P Global operates one of the strongest business models in finance.

At its core, S&P Global benefits from a simple but powerful dynamic: The global financial system increasingly runs through its platforms, benchmarks, and data infrastructure.

Its ratings division remains one of the company's crown jewels. Whenever corporations or governments issue bonds, investors typically require trusted third-party credit assessments to evaluate risk. That gives S&P Global an important role in global capital markets. This business becomes difficult to disrupt once embedded into regulations, investment mandates, and institutional workflows.

But ratings are only one piece of the story. Through S&P Dow Jones indexes, the company also sits behind some of the world's most important benchmarks, including the S&P 500. Every time investors buy exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or index funds tied to those benchmarks, S&P Global earns licensing revenue.

This creates an extremely attractive model. The company does not need to manufacture products or deploy massive amounts of capital to grow. As passive investing expands globally, more money naturally flows through S&P's index ecosystem.

The same pattern appears across other parts of the business. Financial institutions, energy companies, traders, and corporations increasingly depend on S&P Global's analytics and enterprise data platforms to navigate more complex markets.

In many ways, the company is gradually becoming less like a traditional financial services firm and more like a financial operating system.

Several major opportunities may be converging at once

What makes S&P Global particularly interesting today is that multiple growth drivers appear to be aligning simultaneously.

One important tailwind is the recovery in debt issuance activity. Over the past few years, higher interest rates have pressured refinancing and slowed parts of the bond market. But as markets stabilize, debt issuance activity has started recovering again. For perspective, global ratings grew revenue by 13% in the first quarter of 2026, confirming the recovery.

Another long-term opportunity comes from the continued rise of passive investing. Global investors continue shifting capital toward ETFs and index-linked products, which directly strengthens S&P Global's index ecosystem.

This business is especially attractive because it combines recurring revenue with strong operating leverage. As more assets track S&P benchmarks, revenue can grow without a comparable increase in costs.

Meanwhile, global markets themselves are becoming increasingly data-intensive and interconnected. Financial institutions now rely more heavily on integrated analytics, benchmark systems, and real-time intelligence to manage risk and allocate capital. That trend could become even more important in the years ahead, positioning the company for growth.

Last but not least, artificial intelligence (AI) may actually become a tailwind for the company. S&P Global owns proprietary datasets across credit markets, commodities, corporate financials, and benchmark systems that have been built over decades. These data sets will be critical as trusted sources, making them even more valuable over time.

What does it mean for investors?

S&P Global is unlikely to become the market's most exciting stock, especially as most investors focus on the next big thing -- and now that big thing is AI.

But that may not matter. Some of the best investments are businesses that quietly become more important as the financial system itself grows larger, more complex, and increasingly dependent on trusted infrastructure. That may be exactly what is happening with S&P Global as it continues to benefit from the long-term expansion of global capital markets, passive investing, and AI-driven data analytics.

And that may be why now is the right time to start paying attention to the stock.

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Lawrence Nga has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends S&P Global. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.