Why NovoCure Stock Was Winning Big This Week

Cancer-targeting biotech NovoCure (NASDAQ: NVCR) had some highly positive news from the laboratory to deliver earlier this week, and investors couldn't grab hold of the stock fast enough. This momentum was helped by price target increases from analysts. According to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, those bullish market players propelled the stock nearly 33% higher week to date as of early Friday morning.

TTF performs well

NovoCure's news broke on Monday, setting the tone for the remaining trading days of the week. The company, in collaboration with its partner Zai Lab, published a readout from a phase 3 clinical trial of its tumor treating fields (TTF) therapy.

This treatment, administered in conjunction with a pair of cancer drugs, was being evaluated for the treatment of unresectable, locally advanced pancreatic adenocarcinoma. NovoCure said the therapy met its primary endpoint, demonstrating a statistically significant improvement in survival for the study's participants versus a control group.

NovoCure's TTF technology takes the form of a small, battery-powered device that generates electrical fields. This atypical therapy has the great advantage of producing very few side effects. The biotech said the treatment in the phase 3 trial was generally well tolerated, and safety basically matched that of previous trials.

It added that it aims to apply for regulatory approval for the device to treat that specific type of cancer. The company will also submit the results for presentation at healthcare industry conferences. It did not provide further details.

A notable price target boost

This latest development with NovoCure was quite encouraging for analysts tracking the stock. One of them, H.C. Wainwright's Emily Bodnar, raised her price target on the shares Tuesday morning. She now feels they're worth $38 apiece -- quite the hefty move from her previous assessment of $30 -- and continues to recommend it as a buy. According to reports, Bodnar did not expect such a positive result from the trial.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $376,143 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $46,028 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $494,999!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

See 3 “Double Down” stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 2, 2024

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends NovoCure. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.