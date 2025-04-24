Why NovoCure Stock Leaped 4% Higher Today

Thursday morning NovoCure (NASDAQ: NVCR) published its first set of quarterly results for 2025, and they pleased more than a few investors. With that tailwind, the biotech's stock price rose in excess of 4%, easily topping the slightly over 2% increase of the S&P 500 index.

A double beat for the inaugural quarter

For the first quarter, NovoCure recorded net revenue that was just shy of $155 million. That was a nearly 12% improvement over the same period of 2024. Compounding that, the biotech managed to narrow its generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) net loss by roughly the same percentage; it landed at $34.4 million ($0.31 per share) against the Q1 2024 shortfall of $38.8 million.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

As a group, analysts tracking NovoCure's fortunes weren't expecting the company to do so well. Their collective estimate for net revenue was under $148 million; for headline net loss it was $0.49 per share.

Although NovoCure is one of a big clutch of biotechs developing cancer therapies, it's unique in the segment. Its money technology is tumor treating fields (TTFs), which as the name suggests are electrical fields produced by a small device powered by a battery. These fields hold the promise of treating various cancers without the often heavy side effects of other therapies.

Future expansion

NovoCure is also making a concentrated effort to branch out, an effort that's clearly appreciated by the market. It quoted CEO Ashley Cordova as saying that "our footprint is expanding across new indications, new centers, and new physician specialties."

I'm not sure TTFs will become the go-to oncology treatment in the market, but the technology sure is intriguing and well worth watching. NovoCure stock is worth considering on that basis, in my view.

Should you invest $1,000 in NovoCure right now?

Before you buy stock in NovoCure, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and NovoCure wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $566,035!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $629,519!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 829% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 155% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 21, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends NovoCure. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.