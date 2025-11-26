Why Novo Nordisk Stock Is Moving Higher Today

Key Points

Novo Nordisk is seeking FDA approval for a 7.2 mg dose of Wegovy, nearly three times the current maximum dose.

The application is under expedited FDA review, with a decision expected within one to two months.

Shares of Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) are gaining on Monday, up 3.5% as of 2:40 p.m. ET. The jump comes as the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.8% and 0.9%, respectively.

The Danish drugmaker submitted an application today seeking regulatory approval for a higher dose of its blockbuster weight-loss drug, Wegovy.

Novo wants to sell a bigger dose of Wegovy

Just days after a failed Alzheimer's trial sent Novo shares lower, today's regulatory filing revealed the company is seeking the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) approval for a larger dose of Wegovy. The increased dose -- nearly three times the current maximum dose -- has shown promising results in trials lasting more than a year; participants lost an average of 20.7% of their body weight, compared to 15% in its current form.

The application is part of an expedited review process at the FDA, and a decision is expected within one to two months.

Novo stock is well-priced

The company's stock has been beaten down with a string of bad news and growing competition in the obesity and weight loss markets. I think it's been oversold. And while the road ahead will be bumpy, I think Novo Nordisk is a great long-term hold.

Johnny Rice has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Novo Nordisk. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.