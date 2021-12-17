Why Novavax Stock Is Jumping Again Today

What happened

Another day, another solid gain for Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). Shares of the vaccine maker were jumping 6.7% as of 11:09 a.m. ET on Friday. The increase came after Novavax and its partner, the Serum Institute of India (SII), announced that the World Health Organization had granted Emergency Use Listing (EUL) to Novavax's NVX-CoV2373 COVID-19 vaccine.

So what

Novavax and SII announced in February that they plan to supply 1.1 billion doses of NVX-CoV2373 to the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) Facility, which is a global initiative to provide COVID vaccines to low- and middle-income countries across the world.

Image source: Getty Images.

Winning EUL for NVX-CoV2373 is an important step for Novavax and SII in distributing the vaccine globally. EUL is a prerequisite for exporting vaccines to many countries, including those in the COVAX Facility.

With today's gain, the vaccine stock is up around 24% this week. Novavax continues to make solid progress toward regulatory authorizations and approvals around the world. On Monday, the company announced that it had filed for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) in the United Arab Emirates. Novavax also announced on Thursday that its partner, Takeda Pharmaceutical, has filed for Japanese approval of NVX-CoV2373.

Now what

There could be other catalysts on the way for Novavax over the next few weeks. The company expects to complete its EUA filing in the U.S. before the end of this year. Novavax also awaits regulatory decisions in several other countries and from the European Union.

10 stocks we like better than Novavax

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Novavax wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 16, 2021

Keith Speights has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.