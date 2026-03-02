Why Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Stock Sank Today

Key Points

Conflict in the Middle East is driving up oil prices.

Flight diversions and airport closures are disrupting airplane travel as well.

10 stocks we like better than Norwegian Cruise Line ›

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) stock tumbled 9% through 11 a.m. ET Monday after war broke out in the Persian Gulf over the weekend.

There are at least two reasons why.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Closing the Strait of Hormuz

The first reason is that Iran responded to attacks by Israel and the United States by announcing it will "close" the Strait of Hormuz, the waterway between the United Arab Emirates and Iran, through which one-fifth of global oil supplies travel by ship.

Although tankers are still moving, Oilprice.com reports Hormuz traffic is down 70%. Passage has also become more perilous, with insurance rates on tankers up as much as 50%. Combined with near-term supply pressure, this is pushing up the cost of oil that cruise ships burn for fuel.

WTI crude futures are up 6.5% to $71.38 per barrel, and Brent crude is up 7.7% at $78.45. Reports from JPMorgan predict prices could hit $120 per barrel, roughly twice what oil cost just Friday.

Travel disrupted

The second reason cruise stocks are suffering today is a disruption in travel plans, as Middle East travel becomes more hazardous. This affects not just cruise companies' ports of call, but also air flights that get passengers to and from their cruise ships.

Airlines are understandably nervous about flying into a combat zone, and are canceling flights throughout the Mideast. Key airports in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Doha are closed or restricted, and "tens of thousands" of passengers who had planned connecting flights in the region are stranded around the world.

What it means for Norwegian stock

I suspect investors are overreacting. Although the company is likely to lose some revenue short term, things will turn around for Norwegian in short order. A 9% sell-off today seems extreme.

Should you buy stock in Norwegian Cruise Line right now?

Before you buy stock in Norwegian Cruise Line, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Norwegian Cruise Line wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $519,015!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,086,211!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 941% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 2, 2026.

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.