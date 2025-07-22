Why Northrop Grumman Stock Is Up Today

Key Points Northrop topped expectations even after stripping out one-time items, and raised its full-year guidance.

The company has a great long-term franchise, but investors should be careful chasing rallies in defense stocks.

10 stocks we like better than Northrop Grumman ›

Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC) posted better-than-expected quarterly results and raised full-year guidance. Investors were pleased, sending Northrop shares up 8% as of 1 p.m. ET.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Strong sequential growth

Northrop Grumman is an aviation and space-focused defense contractor with roles on key programs that are Pentagon priorities. The company earned $8.15 per share in the most recent quarter on revenue of $10.4 billion, topping Wall Street's $6.84 per share on $10 billion consensus estimate.

The beat included a $1.04-per-share gain from the sale of a subsidiary, but even backing out that sale, Northrop's $7.11-per-share profit was better than expected. Revenue grew by 9% from the previous three months, topping the company's guidance back in April for mid-single-digit sales growth in the quarter.

Northrop posted a strong performance from all its units, with aeronautics the top performer in terms of margin.

Is Northrop Grumman stock a buy?

The beat came during a period of uncertainty for many defense stocks, as illustrated by rival Lockheed Martin's poor earnings showing. Northrop also raised its full-year earnings guidance by $0.05 per share on both the low and high end, now forecasting earnings of $25 to $25.40 per share in 2025.

Northrop Grumman is benefiting from having programs like the new bomber and the intercontinental ballistic missile replacement as priorities, no matter who is in charge in Washington. But the company did report a modest book-to-bill, saying it booked just $0.71 in new business in the quarter for every $1 it billed out.

This is a solid long-term hold, but investors should be cautious about jumping in now and chasing this post-earnings rally.

Should you invest $1,000 in Northrop Grumman right now?

Before you buy stock in Northrop Grumman, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Northrop Grumman wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $665,092!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,050,477!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,055% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 180% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 21, 2025

Lou Whiteman has positions in Lockheed Martin. The Motley Fool recommends Lockheed Martin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.