Why Nokia Stock Was Winning on Wednesday

Key Points An analyst shifted his stance on the European telecom.

He now feels it's worthy of a buy recommendation.

10 stocks we like better than Nokia Oyj ›

Nokia (NYSE: NOK) was the subject of an analyst's recommendation upgrade Wednesday, and investors expressed their appreciation by bidding up the telecom's stock. In late-session trading it was up by more than 3% in price, well ahead of the S&P 500 index's 0.2% gain at that point in the day.

A recent acquisition could be a game changer

Well before market open, BNP Paribas Exane's Jakob Bluestone changed said recommendation, pushing it up a notch to outperform (buy, in other words) from his previous neutral. His price target on Nokia's Europe-listed stock is 4.30 euros ($5.01) per share.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

According to reports, Bluestone's new outlook on Nokia derives largely from its latest big-ticket acquisition. Last June it acquired U.S. tech and telecom equipment supplier Infinera in a $2.3 billion deal; this closed in February.

The analyst believes that absorbing Infinera positions Nokia to benefit from investments into artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, which go hand in hand with the current wave of data center build-outs (as those facilities are modified and expanded to handle the increased resource requirements of AI).

Bluestone pointed out that at the moment, Nokia's revenue from hyperscaler projects comprises only 5% of its overall top line. Given the high demand from such clients, that percentage could go well higher.

Business metamorphosis

At the dawn of the cellphone era, Nokia reigned supreme, particularly as a producer of handsets. It did not adjust well in the subsequent Age of the Smartphone, and since then has refashioned itself into a provider of the networking technology and associated offerings that underpin the telecom industry.

With Infinera it certainly has a chance of capturing lightning in a bottle; given that, Bluestone's new, bullish take feels realistic.

Should you invest $1,000 in Nokia Oyj right now?

Before you buy stock in Nokia Oyj, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nokia Oyj wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $654,759!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,046,799!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,042% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 183% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 25, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.