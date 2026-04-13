Why Nokia Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

Key Points

Nokia stock is roaring higher today following bullish coverage from Bank of America.

Bank of America thinks that Nokia's optical networks segment will rack up big wins thanks to AI-related demand.

Investors are betting that Nokia will score big wins in conjunction with expansion initiatives among cloud hyperscalers.

10 stocks we like better than Nokia ›

Nokia (NYSE: NOK) stock is bounding higher in Monday's trading. The tech company's share price was up 9.1% as of 2:15 p.m. ET and had been up as much as 10.8% earlier in the session.

Nokia's valuation is seeing strong gains today in conjunction with bullish analyst coverage from Bank of America and a strong demand outlook for the company's optical technologies for artificial intelligence (AI). The stock is now up roughly 60% year to date.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Bank of America thinks Nokia can keep soaring

Before the market opened this morning, Bank of America published new coverage on Nokia. The firm's analysts raised their rating on the stock from neutral to buy and set a one-year price target of $12.40 per share. Even with today's gains, the price target still suggests additional potential upside of roughly 20% as of this writing.

Bank of America's analysts pointed to the integration of Nokia's Infinera acquisition as a core component of its bullish thesis on the stock. Thanks to the addition of Infinera's advanced optical technologies, the investment firm thinks that Nokia is in gooa d position to benefit from growing demand for next-generation network technologies used to support AI workloads.

Is Nokia poised to be a big AI winner?

Nokia received a surge of new attention as an AI investment play after the company announced that it had entered into a partnership with Nvidia earlier this year. Oliver Wong, Bank of America's lead analyst on Nokia stock, sees the company's optical networks segment increasing its revenue at a 17% compound annual growth rate through 2028. With the company generating more of its overall revenue from high-margin services to cloud hyperscaler customers, the business could see strong margin improvements in addition to robust sales growth.

Should you buy stock in Nokia right now?

Before you buy stock in Nokia, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nokia wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $555,526!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,156,403!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 968% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 13, 2026.

Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.