Why Nokia Stock Sank 9.2% Today

Key Points

Nokia announced a major restructuring as part of its push into AI.

The company will now consist of two units: network infrastructure and mobile infrastructure.

Shares of Nokia (NYSE: NOK) fell on Wednesday, finishing the day down 9.2%. The drop came as the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.3% and 0.5%, respectively.

Nokia, once known for its ubiquitous cellphones popular in the pre-smartphone era, is reinventing itself once again. Nokia announced on Wednesday that it will restructure into two units -- network infrastructure and mobile infrastructure -- as part of its effort to better serve the artificial intelligence (AI) "supercycle," as the company calls it.

Nokia is all in on AI

Nokia's restructuring announced comes just weeks after the company said AI giant Nvidia would invest $1 billion in exchange for a roughly 3% stake in the company. The two will partner to integrate AI into mobile networking and help transform networking within AI data centers.

While today's restructure announcement is a concrete step in Nokia's new AI-focused strategy, it comes at a time when investors are increasingly wary of an AI infrastructure overbuild.

While the current data center build-out looks unsustainable to me, I do think there is upside here. Leveraging AI to boost efficiency and better manage mobile networks is a useful application of the technology, with tangible value.

Johnny Rice has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.