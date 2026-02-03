Why Nobody's Talking About Internet Computer (But They Should Be)

Key Points

While the broader crypto market is in the red, Internet Computer is up 2% to start 2026.

However, the price of Internet Computer has collapsed by more than 99.5% from its all-time high in 2021.

A pivot into AI may be the only catalyst capable of reviving Internet Computer's future prospects.

In 2026, it's getting harder and harder to find winners in the crypto market. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is still down 5% for the year, and that's dragging down every other major cryptocurrency.

But there's one name that stands out, if for no other reason than it's still in the green in 2026: Internet Computer (CRYPTO: ICP). It's up a modest 2% for the year. So, is it worth a closer look by crypto investors?

Internet Computer's five-year chart

Long-time crypto investors probably recognize the name Internet Computer. It briefly soared to fame during the crypto bull market rally of 2020-2021. After hitting an all-time high of $750 in May 2021, though, the company rapidly collapsed in value. By the end of the year, it was trading for less than $30.

For the past few years, Internet Computer has been flatlining. Today, it trades for just under $3, capping off a stunning 99.5% decline in price.

You can see for yourself. Just check out this five-year chart for Internet Computer. Its price fell off a cliff in 2021 and, after hitting rock bottom, has absolutely flatlined. Zero signs of life.

So, there's definitely reason to be skeptical. A modest 2% return in the first 30 days of 2026 is nothing to get excited about, especially when it has already lost 99.5% of its value. If anything, it's likely to be nothing more than a dead cat bounce. That helps to explain why nobody's talking about the company.

Is AI a possible catalyst?

However, Internet Computer may have found the one catalyst capable of bringing it back to life. Yes, I'm talking about artificial intelligence (AI).

In any list of popular AI cryptos, Internet Computer is usually included. For example, CoinMarketCap ranks it third in its list of Top AI & Big Data Tokens. CoinGecko ranks the company fourth in its list of Top Artificial Intelligence Coins.

That's because Internet Computer is putting more emphasis on AI-powered applications that can run on its decentralized blockchain. There's even an AI-powered, no-code platform called Caffeine that runs on top of the Internet Computer blockchain. This should make it even easier for users to develop unique AI-powered apps.

So, perhaps more investors should be talking about Internet Computer. High-profile investors such as Cathie Wood of Ark Invest have already highlighted the potential intersections between AI technology and blockchain technology. Perhaps Internet Computer is part of this growing trend and should be taken more seriously?

However, I've always been skeptical of failing cryptocurrencies trying to reinvent themselves for whatever happens to be the flavor of the day in the tech industry. In this case, the flavor of the day is AI. And I simply can't ignore the absolutely dreadful five-year chart for Internet Computer. For now, I'm avoiding Internet Computer and looking elsewhere for my exposure to artificial intelligence.

Dominic Basulto has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool recommends Internet Computer. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.