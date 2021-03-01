Why NIO Stock Is Higher Today

What happened

Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle NIO (NYSE: NIO) were moving higher on Monday, after a report that its CEO confirmed plans to enter the European market later this year.

As of 10:15 a.m. EST, NIO's American depositary shares were up about 7.7% from Friday's closing price.

So what

NIO CEO William Bin Li said that NIO plans to begin selling vehicles in Europe in the second half of 2021, according to a report from Chinese media outlet Bitauto.com. The company plans to enter other global markets next year, according to the report.

That confirms a hint dropped by Li in January, when he said that the navigation map in NIO's ET7 show car gave a clue about the company's export plans. It's hard to tell, but reports have suggested that the map shows a location in Oslo, Norway.

Does that look like Oslo to you? Image source: NIO.

It won't be surprising if NIO begins its export push with Norway, as the country has the highest rate of electric vehicle adoption in the world. Slightly over half of new vehicles sold in Norway last year were EVs, up from about 42% in 2019.

NIO rival XPeng began sales of its electric G3 SUV in Norway in December.

Now what

Auto investors won't have to wait long for more details: NIO will report its fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 earnings after the U.S. markets close today. Wall Street analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect NIO to report a fourth-quarter loss of $0.07 per share on revenue of about $1 billion, on average.

Note that NIO's earnings call will begin at 8 p.m. EST, or 9 a.m. (Tuesday) Beijing time.

10 stocks we like better than NIO Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and NIO Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

John Rosevear has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.