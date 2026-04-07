Why Nio Stock Accelerated 23.8% Higher in March

Key Points

Nio reported strong Q4 2025 financial results on March 10.

Management projects sales will grow considerably in Q1 2026 from those that the company reported during the same period in 2025.

Nio stock is a leading option for investors seeking exposure to the EV industry.

10 stocks we like better than Nio ›

After a bumpy start to 2026, Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock has been driving steadily higher over the past two months. While shares of the electric car manufacturer dipped 7.8% in January, they recovered in February, climbing 3.6%, and accelerated further last month as investors celebrated the company's reporting of strong fourth-quarter 2025 financial results.

According to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, shares of Nio rose 23.8% in March.

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Nio's strong end to 2025 powered the bulls' buying activity

The company's reporting of its fourth-quarter 2025 financial results before the bell rang on March 10 represented the primary catalyst for Nio stock's rise last month.

Surpassing analysts' expectations that it would post Q4 2025 revenue of 33.25 billion renminbi, Nio reported sales of 34.65 billion renminbi (about $4.95 billion), which represented a 75.9% year-over-year increase.

And it wasn't only the considerable sales growth that caught investors' attention.

Nio reported a gross profit margin of 17.5%, up from 11.7% in the same period in 2024. The strong quarterly performance extended to the bottom of the income statement as well: Nio reported Q4 2025 net income of 282.7 million renminbi, a stark turnaround from the net loss of 7.1 billion renminbi that it incurred during Q4 2024.

Besides a peek at the past performance, management provided an encouraging glimpse at the road ahead. Projecting first quarter 2026 revenue of 24.5 billion renminbi and 25.2 billion renminbi, Nio foresees year-over-year revenue growth of 103.4% to 109.2%.

While management didn't provide 2026 guidance, it did suggest that the company was steering toward addition financial improvements. In the press release announcing the Q4 2025 financial results, Yu Qu, Nio's chief financial officer, stated, "In 2026, we will continue to enhance operational efficiency and optimize cost, and deliver stronger, more sustainable performance for our users, partners, and shareholders."

Following the company's report of a strong end to 2025 and an auspicious outlook for the first quarter of 2026, analysts revisited their price targets for Nio stock. On March 10, Bank of America raised its price target on Nio stock to $6.70 from $6.30. Days later, HSBC also offered a bullish outlook for Nio stock, hiking its price target to $6.80 from $4.80 and upgrading it to buy from hold.

Is now the time to hitch a ride with Nio stock

While Nio's inability to generate positive net income has been a red flag for electric vehicle (EV) industry investors, the company's performance in Q4 2025 suggests it may be turning a corner. Even with the recent rise in Nio stock, it has hardly reached a valuation that makes it unattractive. With shares trading at only 1.2 times trailing sales, EV enthusiasts would be smart to kick the tires and see if an investment is right. Fortunately for them, though, if Nio stock isn't appealing, there are plenty of other electric car stocks to consider.

Should you buy stock in Nio right now?

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HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends HSBC Holdings. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.