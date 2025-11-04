Why Nintendo Stock Is Surging Today

Key Points

Nintendo's revenue more than doubled, and it raised its outlook on strong Switch 2 sales.

While profits were pressured by booming hardware sales, the company has another blockbuster game console on its hands.

Japanese video game giant Nintendo (OTC: NTDOY) impressed investors on Tuesday with its results for the first half of the year. Revenue more than doubled year over year to 1.1 trillion yen, which converts to about US $7.2 billion. Operating profit rose 19.5% to 145.1 billion yen, while net profit jumped 83% to 198.9 billion yen. Nintendo stock was up about 4.4% at 11:25 a.m. ET Tuesday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The Switch 2 game console is driving sales higher

Nintendo launched the Switch 2 game console, the successor to the highly successful Switch, in June. The Switch 2 launch, coupled with a higher unit price compared to the Switch, pushed up Nintendo's overall revenue.

Gross margin dropped to 36.2% in the first half of the year, down nearly 25 percentage points. Due to the Switch 2 launch, hardware accounted for more than 70% of total sales, up from roughly 40% in the prior-year period. With hardware carrying a lower gross margin than software, and with the Switch 2 having a lower profit margin compared to the original Switch, overall gross margin took a big hit.

The Switch 2 is proving to be a bigger hit than Nintendo originally expected. The company provided a new outlook for the full fiscal year, which ends in March, alongside its first-half results. Nintendo now expects to sell 19 million Switch 2 units, up from a previous forecast of 15 million units. The company also raised its revenue outlook by 18.4% to 2.25 trillion yen, and it boosted its outlook for profitability metrics as well.

Defying tariffs, is Nintendo stock a buy?

Despite an adverse tariff environment for its new Switch 2 console, Nintendo is thriving. The company also raised its outlook for software sales this year, with a big increase for original Switch games that can be played on either console. While tariffs remain fluid and the state of the global economy is a wild card, Nintendo looks like a great video game stock to own.

Timothy Green has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Nintendo. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.