Why Nike Stock Tumbled 20% in March

Things went from bad to worse for Nike (NYSE: NKE) last month as the struggling sportswear giant posted disappointing results in its fiscal third-quarter earnings report and warned that its performance would get even worse in the fourth quarter.

The blue chip stock fell to a seven-year low as it continues to lose market share to faster-growing upstart brands like Deckers' HOKA and On Holdings and investors grow impatient with the turnaround strategy under new CEO Elliott Hill.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Additionally, the company is facing macroeconomic pressure around tariffs and weak consumer discretionary spending. As a result, the stock lost 20% in March, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

As you can see from the chart below, the stock declined over the entire month, but the descent accelerated after the earnings report.

Nike's problems continue

Nike actually beat analyst estimates in the quarter, but that was little consolation to investors amid the declines in revenue and profit, and its guidance also called for its performance to get worse in the fourth quarter.

Revenue in the third quarter fell 9% to $11.3 billion, while earnings per share tumbled 30% from $0.77 to $0.54. Gross margin declined from 44.8% to 41.5% as the company attempted to clear inventory in legacy classic styles like Dunks to reestablish its full-price strategy.

Management expects its performance to trough in the fourth quarter, declining around 14%, and gross margin to fall 400 to 500 basis points, showing profits will be down sharply.

There were some silver linings in the quarter. The company returned to growth in running, touting strong demand for the new Pegasus Premium, and Japan and Latin America returned to growth, despite an overall decline in revenue in the Asia-Pacific Latin America region.

Management also noted a challenging macroeconomic environment, a sign that a turnaround could take longer than expected.

What's next for Nike

The investor frustration with the stock is clearly understandable, but CEO Elliott Hill seems to have the right strategy to drive a turnaround in the business. The company is reestablishing relationships with its wholesale partners, and investing in performance product, seeing sports and performance gear as a halo for the brand.

Nike still dominates basketball and it has unrivaled roster of sponsor athletes. The company should eventually get back on track, but it's hard to consider buying the stock while its earnings are plunging.

Should you invest $1,000 in Nike right now?

Before you buy stock in Nike, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nike wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $675,119!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 1, 2025

Jeremy Bowman has positions in Nike. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Deckers Outdoor and Nike. The Motley Fool recommends On Holding. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.