Why NiCE Stock Crumbled Today

Key Points

Several analysts were obviously concerned about what they heard during NiCE's latest Capital Markets Day.

They reacted by cutting their price targets on the veteran tech company.

10 stocks we like better than Nice ›

Stock market investors weren't kind to NiCE (NASDAQ: NICE) on Tuesday. Following several analyst price target cuts on the software-as-a-service (SaaS) company's American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), the value of its equity declined by nearly 13% during that trading session. That was a notably steeper decline than the 0.8% fall of the S&P 500 index.

The claws come out

Those bearish moves came on the heels of NiCE's latest Capital Markets Day, held on Monday. By my count, six prognosticators tracking the company reduced their fair value assessments.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Among this half-dozen was Elizabeth Porter of the ever-influential investment bank Morgan Stanley. She lowered her price target to $160 per share from the preceding $193, although she maintained her overweight (buy, in other words) recommendation on the stock.

According to reports, Porter implied that NiCE's strategy of assertively ramping up artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to power its offerings is a smart one. However, she feels that the increased investment required for this will negatively affect the company's margins and free cash flow (FCF) in the proximate future.

The not-so-NiCE view

NiCE is something of a survivor in the tech field and has cleverly decided to focus on promising niche areas, chiefly call center automation. I don't feel that it has an unassailable position in this or its other segments, though. Also, investors are becoming increasingly wary of companies plunging deeply into AI (which is an expensive endeavor). I'd probably give NiCE stock a miss these days.

Should you invest $1,000 in Nice right now?

Before you buy stock in Nice, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nice wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $594,786!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,143,832!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,021% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 190% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 17, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends NiCE. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.