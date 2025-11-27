Why Is NextEra (NEE) Up 4.6% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for NextEra Energy (NEE). Shares have added about 4.6% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is NextEra due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

NextEra Energy's Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y



NextEra Energy, Inc. reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $1.13 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04 by nearly 8.7%. The bottom line was also up nearly 9.7% year over year.



The year-over-year improvement in earnings per share was due to solid financial and operational performance at two of its businesses.



GAAP earnings per share for the third quarter were $1.18 compared with 90 cents in the year-ago period.

NextEra Energy's Total Revenues

In the third quarter, NextEra Energy’s operating revenues were $7.96 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.11 billion by 1.86%. However, the top line improved 5.3% year over year.

Segment Results of NextEra Energy

Florida Power & Light Company: The segment’s revenues amounted to nearly $5.29 billion, up 7% from the prior-year figure of $4.94 billion. Its earnings were 71 cents per share compared with 63 cents in the year-ago quarter.



NextEra Energy Resources: Its revenues amounted to $2.56 billion compared with the prior-year figure of $2.58 billion. The segment’s earnings were 53 cents per share compared with 47 cents in the year-ago quarter.



Corporate and Other: Operating revenues for the reported quarter were $115 million compared with $43 million in the year-ago period. The operating loss in the third quarter was 11 cents per share, which was wider than the year-ago loss of 7 cents.

Highlights of NextEra Energy's Release

Florida Power & Light Company’s (“FPL”) growth in the reported quarter was largely fueled by ongoing business investments. FPL recorded capital expenditures of around $2.5 billion during the quarter, with full-year capital investments projected to be between $9.3 billion and $9.8 billion.



NextEra Energy Resources had a strong quarter for new renewables and storage origination, adding 3 gigawatts (“GW”) to its backlog. With these additions, NextEra Energy Resources' backlog now totals 29.6 GW after taking into account more than 1.7 GW of new projects placed into service as of Oct. 28, 2025.

Key Developments After Third-Quarter End

NextEra Energy announced that it has signed two transformative agreements with Google, which will strengthen U.S. nuclear leadership and help meet growing energy demand from artificial intelligence with clean, reliable nuclear energy.



To meet 24x7 clean energy requirements, NextEra Energy plans to restart its 615-MW nuclear facility, Duane Arnold Energy Center. Google will purchase carbon-free nuclear energy produced from the Duane Arnold for 25 years.

Financial Update of NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy had cash and cash equivalents of nearly $2.39 billion as of Sept. 30, 2025, compared with $1.49 billion on Dec. 31, 2024.



Long-term debt, as of Sept. 30, 2025, was $84.17 billion, up from $72.4 billion on Dec. 31, 2024.



Cash flow from operating activities in the first nine months of 2025 was $9.98 billion compared with $11.27 billion in the first nine months of 2024.

NextEra Energy’s Guidance

NextEra Energy reaffirmed its 2025 earnings guidance. The metric is expected in the range of $3.45-$3.70 per share. The midpoint of the guided range is $3.575 per share, a tad lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.68.



NextEra Energy expects adjusted earnings per share for 2026 and 2027 to be in the range of $3.63 to $4.00 and $3.85 to $4.32, respectively. The company also continues to expect its earnings per share to grow at a roughly 6-8% range through at least 2026, off a 2024 base.



NextEra Energy’s unit, Energy Resources, currently aims to add 36,500-46,500 MW of renewable power projects to its portfolio in the 2024-2027 span.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Investors have witnessed a flat trend in estimates revision over the past two months.

The consensus estimate has shifted 12.92% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, NextEra has a average Growth Score of C, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with a D. Following the exact same course, the stock has a score of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of D. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

NextEra has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

NextEra is part of the Zacks Utility - Electric Power industry. Over the past month, CenterPoint Energy (CNP), a stock from the same industry, has gained 2.6%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended September 2025 more than a month ago.

CenterPoint reported revenues of $1.99 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +7.1%. EPS of $0.50 for the same period compares with $0.31 a year ago.

CenterPoint is expected to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +20%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed -2.8%.

The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) for CenterPoint. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of F.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.