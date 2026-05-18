Why NextEra Energy Stock Fell 5.4% Today

Key Points

NextEra is paying a 23% premium over Dominion's prior closing price.

The combined market value of both companies dropped by $5 billion on the news, suggesting investor skepticism.

The deal gives NextEra access to Northern Virginia's "Data Center Alley," a hotspot for AI-driven power demand.

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NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) is making a big buyout, and investors appear to be skeptical. NextEra's stock is down by 5.4% at 11:20 a.m. ET, slicing $9.9 billion off the Florida Power & Light parent's market value.

The market's lukewarm reaction

The buyer's price drop outweighed the target company's gains today. Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) is up by 9.8%, adding $5.8 billion to its market cap. In other words, NextEra's $66.8 billion Dominion deal reduced the total market value of the two companies by $5.0 billion, or 2%

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That's not exactly a ringing endorsement from Wall Street as a whole.

Why NextEra wants Dominion Energy

NextEra expects the deal to close in 12 to 18 months, pending shareholder votes and regulatory approvals from federal agencies and utility commissions in Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Dominion serves 3.6 million customers across those three states, making it a geographic complement to NextEra's operations in Florida. The combined company would serve roughly 10 million customer accounts along the Southeast coast.

More importantly, NextEra gains a front-row seat to the AI power boom. Dominion's territory includes Northern Virginia's "Data Center Alley," where hyperscalers are hungry for data-crunching power supplies. Data centers running AI training or real-time inference services around the clock consume tons of electricity, and NextEra wants more access to this massive market.

There's also a practical upside for a company rooted in Florida: fewer eggs in the hurricane basket. Since I needed a new roof after Milton in 2024, I get the appeal of geographic diversification. If nothing else, Dominion's Atlantic Coast operations should carry lower insurance premiums.

However, NextEra is paying a 23% premium over Dominion's prior closing price, and the transaction faces a lengthy regulatory approval process. Investors seem content to wait and see.

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Anders Bylund has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends NextEra Energy. The Motley Fool recommends Dominion Energy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.