Why NextDecade Stock Surged Today

Key Points

A board director scooped up shares of NextDecade.

Demand for the LNG provider's services is soaring.

10 stocks we like better than NextDecade ›

Shares of NextDecade (NASDAQ: NEXT) popped on Thursday, following reports of insider buying.

By the close of trading, NextDecade's stock price was up more than 11%.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

This director seems to be bullish on NextDecade's stock

Pamela Beall, a member of NextDecade's board of directors, acquired 71,500 shares of the energy transporter's stock for a family trust. The purchases were made at an average price of $7.07 per share.

It's said that company insiders sell for many reasons. Maybe it's for diversification purposes, to cover expenses, or something else entirely.

Yet insiders tend to buy for only one reason: they think the stock price will rise.

So, it's unsurprising that traders reacted favorably to the news of Beall's purchases. But investors have other reasons to be bullish on NextDecade's prospects.

NextDecade is part of the solution to the world's energy supply crisis

Conflict in the Middle East is driving demand for U.S.-produced liquefied natural gas (LNG) sharply higher.

Countries in Asia and other markets that have historically relied on LNG shipments passing through the Strait of Hormuz are turning to more reliable supplies from U.S. producers.

As a developer of natural gas liquefaction and export facilities, NextDecade is well-placed to help supply this crucial energy to global markets.

Should you buy stock in NextDecade right now?

Before you buy stock in NextDecade, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and NextDecade wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $497,659!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,095,404!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 912% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 185% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 26, 2026.

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.