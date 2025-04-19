Why Newsmax Stock Surged This Week

Newsmax (NYSE: NMAX) stock posted big gains in this shortened week of trading. At the closing bell this past Thursday, the company's share price was up 11.6% from the previous week's market close.

Newsmax's big gains came on the heels of even bigger sell-offs in the previous week's trading. While there wasn't much in the way of business-specific news behind the recovery, the media company's share price moved higher in conjunction with rebound trading and meme-stock momentum.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Newsmax stock sees a significant rebound

Despite the S&P 500 index falling 1.5% from last week's market close, Newsmax was able to close out the stretch with solid double-digit gains. The stock had fallen roughly 49% the previous week due to meme-stock volatility and news that a U.S. district court ruled that the company had made defamatory statements about Dominion Voting Systems. The legal dispute is now headed to a jury trial.

What's next for Newsmax

Last year, Newsmax's revenue increased 26% annually to reach $171 million. It looks like strong growth could be poised to continue in the near term. In a press release published last week, Newsmax reported that the latest tracking data from Nielsen showed strong viewership growth. Newsmax's total day viewership increased by 690% in the first quarter, and the network saw a 1,027% increase in viewership for the crucial prime-time slots.

On the other hand, it remains to be seen to what extent the viewership will translate to increased advertising spending and help push Newsmax closer to overall profitability. The business posted a loss of $72 million last year and is now valued at approximately 17 times its 2024 sales after valuation gains this week.

Should you invest $1,000 in Newsmax right now?

Before you buy stock in Newsmax, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Newsmax wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $524,747!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $622,041!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 792% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 153% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 14, 2025

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.