Why Newsmax Stock Soared Today

Newsmax (NYSE: NMAX) stock closed out Tuesday's trading with big gains. The company's share price was up 9.3% at the end of the day and had been up as much as 13.4% earlier in the session.

Newsmax's gains came amid a 2.5% rally for the S&P 500 and a 2.7% jump for the Nasdaq Composite. In addition to the bullish backdrop shaping the broader market's trading, the stock saw gains driven by the announcement of a new distribution deal.

Newsmax stock surges on macro hopes and deal with Supercanal

The stock market bounced back from sell-offs in Monday's trading thanks to comments from U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. According to Bloomberg, Bessent said today that the U.S.-China trade war is unsustainable and that there is potential for de-escalation in the near term. Investors have been looking for signs of potential off-ramps as trade tensions have escalated, and today's news helped power big gains for Newsmax and the market at large.

Before the market opened this morning, Newsmax also announced it had entered a new distribution agreement with Supercanal. Per the deal, Supercanal will begin broadcasting Newsmax on channel 33.1 in the Dominican Republic. The distribution setup will help Newsmax reach 3 million TV households in the country, and artificial intelligence (AI) will be used to translate English-language content into Spanish.

What's next for Newsmax?

Newsmax had its initial public offering on March 31, and it's been one of the market's most volatile stocks during its short trading history. Thanks in large part to meme-stock trading, the company's share price rose 2,200% across its first two days as a public company. However, the stock is down 90% from its valuation peak, even after today's surge.

As a newly public company, there remains a lot of uncertainty about what the future holds for the business. Newsmax was able to grow sales by 26% annually to reach roughly $171 million last year. Some early tracking suggests that strong sales momentum has continued this year. However, the business also posted a net loss of approximately $72 million in 2024, and it could face significant earnings pressures due to the potential for large civil liability judgments in defamation cases involving the company.

