Why Newmont Stock Is Jumping Higher Today

Investors often turn to gold when they want to fortify their portfolios.

With the price of gold rising today, Newmont stock seems attractive to investors concerned about volatility.

Shares of Newmont are still reasonable valued despite today's rise.

Starting the first full week of trading in 2026, both the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average are off to bullish beginnings today. Similarly, the price of gold is also rising higher today, leading investors to dig further into mining stocks such as precious producer Newmont (NYSE: NEM).

As of 1:16 p.m. ET, shares of Newmont are up 2.4%, retreating slightly from their earlier climb of 4.6%.

Sensing market volatility, investors are bidding the yellow metal higher

After the U.S. capture of Nicolas Maduro over the weekend, investors are speculating that rising international tensions will lead to market volatility. And as is frequently the case, when investors start to fear that the market may turn a little tumultuous, many flock to fortify their portfolios with gold.

With the price of gold rising 3% as of this writing, investors are motivated to gain exposure to gold through Newmont stock. The only gold producer included in the S&P 500, Newmont is a common choice for investors seeking exposure to the yellow metal. Operating assets on several continents, the company projects 2025 gold production of 5.9 million ounces.

Adding to its allure, Newmont generates strong free cash flow from its precious metals mining operations. In the third quarter of 2025, Newmont reported record free cash flow of $1.6 billion -- the fourth consecutive quarter with over $1 billion in free cash flow.

Is it too late to pick up shares of Newmont now?

For investors seeking to gain exposure to gold, Newmont stock is a viable consideration. Although shares rose higher today, they remain reasonably valued, priced at 14.1 times forward earnings. On the other hand, investors looking to mitigate the risk of a downturn in Newmont stock may want to consider a gold exchange-traded fund.

Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

