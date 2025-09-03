Why Newegg Commerce Stock Fell 34.3% Last Month

Key Points Newegg's stock surged 1,220% from late May to July, but the shares fell 34.3% in August.

Short interest hit an astronomical 331% of float in July, creating an unsustainable short squeeze that is still reversing.

At 0.47 times sales, Newegg looks cheap, but the unprofitable e-tailer remains a risky turnaround play.

10 stocks we like better than Newegg Commerce ›

Shares of Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ: NEGG) fell 34.3% in August 2025, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The home electronics and computer parts e-tailer has behaved like a meme stock in 2025. August was probably just the start of a correction of Newegg's inflated stock price. I say this as a longtime Newegg shareholder, by the way -- the stock was rising too high, too fast, and for all the wrong reasons.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

The meme stock surge was too good to be true

If you bought Newegg shares on the last trading day of May and sold them at the end of July, you saw a 1,220% return on your investment. A $1,000 Newegg bet was worth $12,200 at the end of that period. Even now, after August's steep price drop and a continued downtrend in early September, Newegg's shares are up more than 500% in three months.

The company did have some news to share last month. Newegg reported first-half results on August 21, showing 12.6% year-over-year revenue growth and a stabilizing bottom line. Net losses decreased from $25.0 to $4.2 million. Newegg reported more repeat customers and higher average order values. New gamer-friendly products from Advanced Micro Devices and Nvidia helped Newegg achieve these robust results.

The financial picture is clearing up after a couple of difficult years. But the half-year report didn't boost the stock at all. Newegg's stock fell 13% the next day. Generally speaking, the drawdown from earlier peaks simply continued as before.

The short squeeze behind Newegg's drama

Newegg's stock has all the trappings of a classic meme stock this summer. Short-seller interest soared to 331% of the market float in early July, which is only possible with naked short-selling. Newegg traders enjoyed a strong short-squeeze effect, followed by a natural drop when the artificial price manipulation faded out. These sudden price bursts never last forever.

The aftermath of such extreme short squeezes typically follows a predictable pattern. Once the buying frenzy subsides and short sellers have either covered their positions or new shorts have entered at higher prices, the stock tends to find a new equilibrium -- usually far below the squeeze peak but often above the pre-squeeze levels.

In Newegg's case, it's still a story in progress. Short interest remains high with 85% of the float currently on loan to bearish investors, and the share price has nearly doubled in 52 weeks. All of this drama is new and unusual for this sleepy stock, where the chart trended slowly downward from the spring of 2022 to July's sudden burst of activity.

The thing is, even the loftiest peak of this price spike looks like a tiny bump on a long-term downward trend. The 1,220% short-term spike was also a 90.5% plunge from Newegg's five-year highs.

I like Newegg's business and use it all the time, often weighing its prices and service against those of Amazon and Walmart. But this plucky Californian e-commerce outlet remains largely unprofitable after all these years.

Objectively speaking, Newegg's stock looks inexpensive at 0.47 times trailing sales. But it's probably cheap for good reasons. It's a turnaround play, but probably not worth your interest until the meme stock nonsense has cooled down completely.

(NASDAQ: NVDA) (NASDAQ: AMD) (NYSE: WMT) (NASDAQ: AMZN)

Should you invest $1,000 in Newegg Commerce right now?

Before you buy stock in Newegg Commerce, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Newegg Commerce wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $654,759!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,046,799!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,042% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 183% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 25, 2025

Anders Bylund has positions in Amazon, Newegg Commerce, Nvidia, and Walmart. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Amazon, Nvidia, and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.