Why Newegg Commerce (NEGG) Stock Is Soaring Again

Key Points Newegg Commerce surged 26.7% in a single day with no significant company news to justify the move.

The rally appears driven by investor Vladimir Galkin increasing his stake to 3.6 million shares, or 17.6% of the company.

Galkin's investment strategy has become famous enough that his stock purchases alone can move markets.

10 stocks we like better than Newegg Commerce ›

Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ: NEGG) is off to the races again. The online retailer posted incredible price gains in July and early August, followed by a sharp drawdown in the last three weeks. On Thursday, the stock was back to its old tricks with a 26.7% single-day gain as of 3 p.m. ET.

Meme stock action, with a twist

Like the momentous rise and fall in recent months, Newegg's fresh surge looks like a meme stock rally -- with some unique quirks.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

The stock's short-selling ratio is high, inspiring dreams of quick short-squeeze rallies when share prices start to move higher. I see no game-changing news in Newegg's press center, or the company's official blog. The only potentially market-moving news source would be Newegg's financial filings, where I found independent investor Vladimir Galkin reporting another purchase of Newegg shares.

Galkin's Newegg stake now consists of 3.6 million shares, up from 3.52 million on Aug. 19. He controls 17.6% of the stock's shareholder votes at this point and should be considered a powerful voice in Newegg's boardroom. Not that he holds a seat there, but large shareholders have ways to make their opinions known anyway.

That's pretty much it. Scouring the usual online news media you often see in meme stock boosts, there hasn't been much talk about Newegg on X or Reddit today.

So Newegg's stock is soaring almost purely because Vladimir Galkin is boosting his ownership again. It's a somewhat unusual angle on the classic meme stock idea, but the results are the same.

Vladimir Galkin's strategy

It's important to note that Galkin's claim to fame (and wealth) comes from his lucrative investments in Gamestop during the video game retailer's meme stock peak. He is also a top shareholder in airline operator JetBlue Airways, which has acted like a meme stock recently.

Meme stock investing is what Galkin does, pulling strings and pushing buttons to boost social media chatter around the stocks he's buying. And at this point, his strategy is famous enough that the stock buys themselves have market-moving power.

That's all Newegg is doing today. The struggling e-tailer did not sign an important contract, nor did it start low-priced sales of the Next Big Thing in gaming hardware. It's just another meme stock surge.

Should you invest $1,000 in Newegg Commerce right now?

Before you buy stock in Newegg Commerce, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Newegg Commerce wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $661,268!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,045,818!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,047% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 184% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 25, 2025

Anders Bylund has positions in Newegg Commerce, unfortunately. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.