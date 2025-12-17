Why New Fortress Energy Stock Is Soaring Today

Key Points

New Fortress Energy extended its creditor forbearance period through January 9th.

This follows the final approval of its renegotiated Puerto Rican contract.

Despite these developments, the company faces significant debt challenges and investors could be wiped out.

10 stocks we like better than New Fortress Energy ›

Shares of New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ: NFE) are soaring on Wednesday, up 11.1% as of 2:10 p.m. ET. The jump comes as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite fell 1% and 1.5%, respectively.

Just weeks after finally securing final approval for its liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply contract from Puerto Rican regulators, the company announced today that it had reached another agreement with creditors to extend a forbearance period set to expire this week.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

New Fortress Energy has some more breathing room

The embattled LNG provider has bought itself much-needed time, reaching a deal to extend its grace period through January 9th. This buys the company time to stabilize its cash flows, now that it has closed a deal that will net the company more than $3 billion over the next seven years.

Notably, this deal follows the rejection of a much larger, 15-year, $20 billion proposal from New Fortress earlier this year.

Puerto Rico LNG deal offers a lifeline, but challenges remain

New Fortress is not out of the woods yet -- far from it. The company was forced to sell significant revenue-producing assets just to keep the lights on, and even with this contract and the extended forbearance, it will be difficult to get ahead of its debt. While a turnaround is certainly possible, investors should recognize that there is a good chance of being wiped out at this point.

Should you buy stock in New Fortress Energy right now?

Before you buy stock in New Fortress Energy, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and New Fortress Energy wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $509,955!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,089,460!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 968% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 17, 2025.

Johnny Rice has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.