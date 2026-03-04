Why NeuroPace Stock Was Inching Higher on Wednesday

Key Points

The niche medical devices specialist published its latest quarterly and annual fundamentals.

Led by its No. 1 product, it posted a double-digit revenue gain and narrowed its net loss in the fourth quarter.

10 stocks we like better than NeuroPace ›

Medical device company NeuroPace (NASDAQ: NPCE) was showing signs of life on the stock market Wednesday. In late-session trading, the company's shares were slightly in positive territory with a nearly 1% rise. This was largely a reaction to its latest earnings release, published after market close on Tuesday.

Outpacing expectations

That release covered NeuroPace's fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 performance; in the fourth quarter, the company reported revenue of $26.6 million. That was a robust (24%) improvement over the same quarter of 2024. The medical device specialist also managed to narrow its net loss under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) to $2.7 million ($0.08 per share) from the year-ago deficit of almost $5.3 million.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

That meant a double beat for NeuroPace, as the consensus analyst estimate for revenue was $24.4 million and for net loss per share was $0.18.

In its earnings release, NeuroPace attributed its growth to favorable Medicare reimbursement decisions and increases in prescribers and accounts. Overall, its main revenue driver -- the RNS System, an epilepsy treatment device -- saw sales rise 26% to over $22 million.

A unique product

Management reiterated its full-year 2026 guidance of $98 million to $100 million for revenue, and a non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) loss of $9 million to $10 million. By comparison, the 2025 figures were $100 million and $5 million, respectively.

Compared to the quarter's growth, that guidance wasn't all that impressive (a likely reason for the muted investor reaction). Still, NeuroPace clearly has a unique, winning product in the RNS System, and I think the stock has good potential on that basis alone.

Should you buy stock in NeuroPace right now?

Before you buy stock in NeuroPace, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and NeuroPace wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $526,889!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,103,743!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 947% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 4, 2026.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.