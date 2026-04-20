Why Nektar Therapeutics Stock Rocked it Today

Key Points

The successful phase 2b trial followed a previous study that was affected by apparent enrollment errors.

The company plans to advance the drug through its pipeline.

10 stocks we like better than Nektar Therapeutics ›

A restorative hair treatment helped restore the value of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) on Monday. The company reported very promising results from a clinical trial of a drug targeting a hair-loss disorder, generating significant heat for its stock. The biotech's shares thundered more than 18% higher that day as a result.

Growing optimism

Before market open, Nektar -- still a clinical-stage company -- published results from a phase 2b study of its rezpegaldesleukin in patients with severe to very severe alopecia areata. The trial found that patients who had already responded to the treatment grew more hair over time.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

With that, optimism returned in a big way to rezpegaldesleukin's future. Last year, Nektar disappointed with news that the drug failed to demonstrate a statistically significant benefit in a 36-week treatment cycle. However, the company said it found that four patients dosed with the medication were not eligible for treatment. This latest trial did not include those individuals, and lasted 52 weeks.

Nektar, which specializes in developing immunology treatments such as rezpegaldesleukin, said it would advance the drug into later-stage trials.

Major potential

This is quite a change of fortune for rezpegaldesleukin and, by extension, its developer. Alopecia areata is a common autoimmune disorder affecting millions of people in the U.S. alone, and what's more, Nektar is using its innovative science to treat it. This drug has significant potential, then, so in my view investors were right to be very bullish on the biotech Monday.

Should you buy stock in Nektar Therapeutics right now?

Before you buy stock in Nektar Therapeutics, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nektar Therapeutics wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $524,786!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,236,406!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 994% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 199% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 20, 2026.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.