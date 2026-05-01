Why Nebius Stock Is Up Today

Key Points

Demand for cost-effective AI inference is soaring.

Nebius wants to be part of the solution.

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Shares of Nebius (NASDAQ: NBIS) surged on Friday after the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure provider struck a deal to acquire model-optimization specialist Eigen AI.

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Joining forces to make AI models more efficient

Eigen strives to make running AI models faster and cheaper by reducing compute and memory usage. Nebius plans to integrate Eigen's technology into its Token Factory managed inference platform, which enables developers to deploy, refine, and scale AI models.

Eigen's founders are expected to join Nebius' research and development team. These highly regarded AI experts will also help the Amsterdam-based Nebius establish an engineering center near San Francisco.

Under the terms of the deal, Nebius will purchase Eigen for roughly $643 million in cash and stock. The transaction is projected to close within weeks, subject to regulatory approval.

Leading the next phase of AI

The rising popularity of open-source models and rapid growth of inference -- the process of using a trained model to make a prediction or decision -- are driving demand for the customization and optimization tools Eigen provides.

By improving model performance and lowering inference costs, Nebius seeks to become an indispensable partner for its enterprise AI customers.

Investors can expect to hear more from management about this deal and Nebius' growth plans during the company's upcomingearnings conference callon May 13 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

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Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.