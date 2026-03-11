Why Nebius Stock Surged Today

Key Points

Nvidia is investing $2 billion in Nebius.

The two companies will work together to build AI factories.

Shares of Nebius Group (NASDAQ: NBIS) climbed on Wednesday after the Amsterdam-based artificial intelligence (AI) cloud provider struck a strategic partnership with semiconductor juggernaut Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA).

By the close of trading, Nebius' stock price was up more than 16%.

Accelerating the AI boom

Nvidia and Nebius will work together to design AI factories, deploy data center infrastructure, and optimize inference -- the process of using a trained AI model to generate results.

As part of the agreement, Nvidia will invest $2 billion in Nebius. The chipmaker said the investment reflects Nebius' "unique depth of engineering expertise across the full AI technology stack."

"Nebius has been built for AI since day one -- not adapted from a general-purpose cloud, but designed for what developers actually need," Nebius CEO Arkady Volozh said in a press release. "Now with Nvidia, we are extending that throughout the stack -- from gigawatt-scale AI factories to inference and software -- as we build one of the first and largest clouds for all AI builders everywhere."

Soaring demand for AI infrastructure

Nebius will also gain early access to the latest generation of Nvidia's accelerated computing platform. These tools, along with the cash from Nvidia's investment, are intended to help Nebius deploy over 5 gigawatts of capacity by the end of 2030.

"Nebius is building an AI cloud designed for the agentic era, fully integrated from silicon to software and powered by Nvidia's next-generation accelerated compute," Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said. "Together, we are scaling the cloud to meet the surging global demand for intelligence."

