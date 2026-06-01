Why Nebius Stock Soared to a New All-Time High Today

Key Points

Nebius and Nvidia have joined forces to build AI factories.

Nvidia's chief executive complimented Nebius during a recent tech conference.

10 stocks we like better than Nebius Group ›

Shares of Nebius Group (NASDAQ: NBIS) climbed to a record high on Monday after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang spoke highly about the neocloud.

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Nebius gets a shout-out

During his keynote address at the COMPUTEX technology trade show in Taiwan, Huang lauded Nebius as one of a select group of "world-class AI clouds." "Recently we worked with Nebius, and again, they're growing incredibly fast," Huang said.

He noted the cloud computing provider's "incredible customers," including agentic AI-powered coding platform Cursor, spatial intelligence leader World Labs, digital banking services provider Revolut, and e-commerce giant Shopify.

Nvidia invested $2 billion in Nebius in March. The two companies formed a strategic partnership to accelerate the development of cloud computing infrastructure for the rapidly expanding artificial intelligence (AI) market. Nebius' data centers feature Nvidia's cutting-edge graphics processing units (GPUs), along with related equipment and software.

Respected investors are also taking notice

Huang's comments come after a recent regulatory filing showed that closely watched hedge fund Situational Awareness acquired more than 12.4 million shares of Nebius stock, which would currently be valued at a whopping $3.3 billion.

Situational Awareness is led by former OpenAI researcher Leopold Aschenbrenner. The fund oversees a portfolio with a market value of roughly $13.7 billion as of March 31.

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Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia and Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.