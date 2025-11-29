Why Nebius Stock Rallied This Week

Key Points

Shares of the AI infrastructure company are nearly 30% off recent highs.

Creative financing has some questioning whether companies like Nebius will really get returns on investment.

Investors who believe spending on the AI revolution will continue bought the dip this week.

10 stocks we like better than Nebius Group ›

Nebius Group (NASDAQ: NBIS) has been one of the artificial intelligence (AI) stocks investors have piled into in the last six months. Shares have soared 140% in that time. Yet it is trading 30% below recent highs as fears grew that AI infrastructure spending has increased too far, too fast.

That sell-off reversed course this week, though, with Nebius shares rallying 14%, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The question now is which camp of investors will be right -- those that say AI spending is a house of cards, or those that think there is plenty of runway left.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Is the AI money real?

As more and more deals were announced for data center compute power, some analysts began to question whether long-term financing would truly materialize. Some deals included what has been dubbed circular financing, with cash-rich companies like Nvidia investing in peers that would then purchase hardware from Nvidia using that money. That hardware would be installed in data centers, providing cloud computing capacity owned by companies like Nebius.

Other companies, such as Meta Platforms, are utilizing off-balance sheet financing arrangements to fund massive AI data center projects. Investors are starting to question these techniques for obtaining AI compute capacity.

One of those investments is a five-year, $3 billion commitment for Nebius to provide AI infrastructure to Meta, which was announced when Nebius reported its third-quarter earnings earlier this month.

If Meta doesn't experience returns on those investments, deals like that could fall apart. That concern drove Nebius stock lower. AI bulls won out this week, though, with investors buying that dip and counting on the AI revolution to continue.

Should you invest $1,000 in Nebius Group right now?

Before you buy stock in Nebius Group, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nebius Group wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $580,171!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,084,986!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,004% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 24, 2025

Howard Smith has positions in Nvidia and has the following options: short February 2026 $170 calls on Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Meta Platforms and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.