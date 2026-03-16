Why Nebius Stock Popped Today

Key Points

Nebius and Meta Platforms are teaming up.

Nebius is helping the social media colossus secure critical computing capacity.

10 stocks we like better than Nebius Group ›

Shares of Nebius Group (NASDAQ: NBIS) climbed on Monday after the cloud platform supplier struck a $27 billion deal with Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META).

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Nebius will support Meta's massive AI build-out

Nebius will supply Meta with $12 billion worth of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure across multiple sites beginning in 2027. These facilities will feature Nvidia's powerful new Vera Rubin supercomputing platform designed for AI agents and other large-scale inference workloads.

Meta also agreed to buy up to an additional $15 billion in compute capacity from Nebius over a five-year period.

"We are pleased to expand our significant partnership with Meta as part of securing more large, long-term capacity contracts to accelerate the build-out and growth of our core AI cloud business," Nebius CEO Arkady Volozh said.

Partnering with the AI titans

Nebius has emerged as a leading European data center operator. The Amsterdam-based company has struck partnerships with multiple AI heavyweights.

On Wednesday, Nvidia said it would invest $2 billion in Nebius to accelerate the development of AI factories. And in September, Nebius reached a multibillion-dollar agreement to supply AI infrastructure to Microsoft.

These and other deals are turbocharging the AI cloud provider's growth. Nebius' revenue rocketed 479% higher to $530 million in 2025. Its stock price, in turn, is up more than 350% over the past year.

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Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.