Why Nebius Group Stock Is Soaring This Week

Key Points

Nebius is a leader in AI infrastructure.

Bank of America hiked its price target on Nebius stock.

Investors should remain skeptical of analysts' price targets.

10 stocks we like better than Nebius Group ›

After ripping higher last week, shares of Nebius Group (NASDAQ: NBIS) continued their rise over this past week. Shares of the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure company popped up on investors' buy lists after the stock received favorable analyst attention.

According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, Nebius Group stock climbed 8.8% from the close of trading last Friday through today's close.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

The week began with a bang

Starting the week on an auspicious note, Nebius stock ended Monday's session at $154.56, up 6.6% from its closing price last Friday.

Evidently, investors were motivated to click the buy button on Nebius stock after Bank of America analyst Tal Liani hiked the price target to $175 from $150. Based on the stock's previous day's closing price, Liani's new price target implied an upside of more than 13%.

According to Thefly.com, Liani based the more optimistic price target on the recognition that hyperscalers are inking significant contracts and the company is benefiting from ongoing data center expansion, such as its announcement of plans to construct a new data center in Finland.

Take the new price target with a grain of salt

While some investors were singularly focused on Bank of America's higher price target, it's essential to recognize that Freedom Capital took a more measured stance on Nebius stock Monday, downgrading it to hold from buy, while raising the price target to $154 from $108.

The varying outlooks on Nebius stock are worth noting, but they're a strong reminder that analysts' opinions can vary tremendously. Investors interested in AI stocks would be much better served by seeing what the company says when it reports first-quarter 2026 financial results in the coming weeks.

Should you buy stock in Nebius Group right now?

Before you buy stock in Nebius Group, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nebius Group wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $581,304!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,215,992!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,016% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 197% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 17, 2026.

Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.