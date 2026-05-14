Why Nebius Group Stock Is Rocketing Higher Today

Key Points

Nebius reported strong first-quarter 2026 financial results yesterday.

Several analysts provided upwardly revised price targets this morning.

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Setting a new 52-week high, shares of Nebius Group (NASDAQ: NBIS) are soaring today after the hyperscaler's stock received several upwardly revised price targets from analysts.

As of 1:14 p.m. ET, shares of Nebius are up 11.8%.

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A tide of bullish sentiment is buoying this stock higher

Exceeding analysts' top- and bottom-line first-quarter 2026 estimates, Nebius posted strong financial results, which contributed to its stock ripping almost 16% higher yesterday. While the consensus among analysts was that the company would report Q1 2026 sales of $388.6 million, Nebius reported $399 million.

This, along with a variety of upwardly revised price targets for Nebius stock, is contributing to its continued rise.

Before the market opened this morning, investors learned of several increasingly auspicious price targets.

Citizens hiked its price target oto $270 from $175.

hiked its price target oto $270 from $175. Bank of America lifted its price target to $240 from $205.

lifted its price target to $240 from $205. Northland boosted its price target to $248 from $215.

For context, Nebius shares closed yesterday at $207.27, meaning that the new price target from Citizens implies upside of more than 30%.

Is it too late to buy Nebius stock?

While analysts have high expectations for Nebius stock, prospective investors must recognize that shares are far from inexpensive, trading at 273 times operating cash flow. Fortunately, for those interested in AI stocks, there are plenty of other opportunities -- and a lot less rich-valued -- to consider.

Should you buy stock in Nebius Group right now?

Before you buy stock in Nebius Group, consider this:

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Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.