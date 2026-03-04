Why Nebius Group Stock Charged Higher on Wednesday

Key Points

Nebius received approval to break ground on its AI Gigafactory in Independence, Missouri.

This will boost the company's ability to provide AI processing services to cloud customers.

While Nebius is growing like wildfire, investors should tread lightly.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ: NBIS) stock surged sharply higher today, gaining as much as 10.3%. As of 11:37 a.m. ET, the stock was still up 9.9%.

The artificial intelligence (AI) neocloud specialist reported an important development that gave shareholders reason to cheer.

Achievement unlocked

In a press release that dropped Wednesday morning, Nebius announced that it had received approval from the City Council of Independence, Missouri, to begin construction on the company's largest gigawatt-scale AI factory. The council voted to approve the city's Chapter 100 industrial development incentive plan submitted for the soon-to-be-built AI gigafactory.

"Independence will be our largest AI factory in the United States to date, and we are fully committed to making it a project the city is proud of, " said Nebius CEO Arkady Volozh. "This is our first project of this scale, but not the last."

Nebius is one of the emerging neocloud operators that provide AI-centric cloud services, using stockpiles of graphics processing units (GPUs) to offer what is commonly called GPU-as-a-Service (GPUaaS).

This AI factory will advance the company's ability to provide AI processing services for customers, as adoption of this next-generation technology continues to expand.

That said, while Nebius Group is delivering explosive growth, it isn't yet profitable. Revenue of $530 million surged 479% in 2025, while its adjusted loss of $447 million jumped 87%. Furthermore, the stock is selling for 41 times sales, though that's down from a peak of above 300.

To be clear, Nebius is a high-risk, high-reward stock. For investors with a high risk tolerance, it should be a small part of a balanced portfolio.

Danny Vena, CPA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

