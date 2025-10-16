Why Navitas Semiconductor Stock Gained Today

Key Points

Navitas stock climbed today despite bearish pressures shaping the broader market.

Investors continue to bet on the company's opportunities in the AI market.

Navitas' huge rally has pushed its valuation to highly growth-dependent levels.

10 stocks we like better than Navitas Semiconductor ›

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ: NVTS) stock managed to defy bearish momentum impacting the broader market and close out Thursday's trading in the green. The artificial intelligence (AI) company's share price climbed 2.7% in the day but had been up as much as 10.8% earlier in the session. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 fell 0.7% on the day, and the Nasdaq Composite declined 0.5%.

While there wasn't any business-specific news pushing Navitas stock higher today, the company's valuation hot streak has continued. Its share price is now up more than 520% in 2025.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Navitas manages to defy bearish pressures impacting the market

The broader market saw sell-offs in Thursday's trading as investors reacted to signs of financial weakness for regional banks and ongoing concerns that relations between the U.S. and China could continue to deteriorate. Navitas has been on a big winning streak thanks to strong financial results and news of partnerships with Nvidia and other key players in the AI processing market.

What's next for Navitas?

Navitas has been posting very strong sales and earnings momentum in conjunction with AI infrastructure buildouts. The company's chips help to accelerate information processing and transfers at AI data centers, and it could continue to see strong demand for its connectivity-enabling hardware. On the other hand, the company's valuation has become hugely growth-dependent on the heels of recent gains.

Following an explosive rally, Navitas stock is now valued at approximately 61 times this year's expected sales. While the company's long-term outlook holds plenty of promise, its valuation could set the stage for downside if growth comes in below expectations or if the broader market takes a strong bearish turn.

Should you invest $1,000 in Navitas Semiconductor right now?

Before you buy stock in Navitas Semiconductor, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Navitas Semiconductor wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $648,924!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,102,333!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,052% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 190% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 13, 2025

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.