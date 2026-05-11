Why Navitas Semiconductor Rallied Today

Key Points

Navitas and an Indian chipmaker announced a comprehensive product partnership for the Indian chip market.

Navitas is in the middle of a turnaround, so the partnership lent credence to those efforts.

Navitas is a heavily-shorted stock, and today's rally seems to be in part due to meme stock short-covering.

10 stocks we like better than Navitas Semiconductor ›

Shares of small-cap power semiconductor designer Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ: NVTS) rallied on Monday, up 24.5% during the day's trading.

While Navitas didn't release any financial information today, a news report on a new product partnership in India was enough to send the stock flying higher.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Navitas' customer win in India validates the transformation

For those unaware, Navitas has been engaged in a business transformation for over a year now. Initially a designer of power-related semiconductor chips for the mobile phone charging market, Navitas has embarked on transforming its power chip expertise into the production of gallium nitride (GaN) and silicon carbide (SiC) chips for AI data centers.

That transformation is hurting near-term results, as the company deliberately sheds its old business. Last quarter, revenue sank 38.6% to just $8.6 million, as the new high-power products have not yet offset declines in legacy products.

That's why perhaps today's report of a partnership between Navitas and Indian chip company Cyient Semiconductors is lifting shares so much. Today, Cyrient announced seven new products for the Indian market, based on Navitas' GaN technology. According to the announcement, the chips will target "next-gen power applications." At the same time, the announcement also said the partnership represents "the foundation of a broader GaN portfolio that will address the growing power and efficiency demands of AI infrastructure, industrial systems, consumer power, and e-mobility applications."

The new partnership could signal future revenue acceleration and, therefore, validate the turnaround strategy. Therefore, the stock rallied on the news.

Also likely contributing to the move is Navitas' high short interest, which stood at 21% of shares outstanding and 28% of the publicly traded float as of April 15. When a heavily shorted stock receives good news, it can easily spark a short-covering rally beyond what fundamentals might suggest. This is what meme-stock investors target by piling into highly shorted stocks.

Navitas' turnaround may happen, but be cautious

It should be noted that no financial numbers were disclosed as a result of the partnership, so investors don't really know the impact on Navitas' financials beyond the announcement.

Meanwhile, Navitas' stock has rallied to a $5.4 billion market cap, which is 135 times its trailing month sales.

True, these sales probably aren't indicative of the higher financials Navitas may earn if and when its business has navigated this transition to the AI data center market. However, the stock is still likely well ahead of even those fundamentals at this price.

Should you buy stock in Navitas Semiconductor right now?

Before you buy stock in Navitas Semiconductor, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Navitas Semiconductor wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $471,827!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,319,291!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 986% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 207% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 11, 2026.

Billy Duberstein and/or his clients have no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.