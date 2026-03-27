Why Navan Stock Is Rocketing Higher This Week

Key Points

Navan reported strong Q4 2026 financial results.

Shares of Navan are trading at 1.8 times sales, representing an attractive valuation.

10 stocks we like better than Navan ›

Reversing course from the 0.3% slide that Navan (NASDAQ: NAVN) stock experienced last week, shares of the artificial intelligence (AI) stock are ripping higher this week. The company, a provider of an AI platform for business travel and expenses, reported strong fourth-quarter 2026 financial results, and investors are celebrating its success.

According to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, Navan stock is up 47.8% from its close on last Friday to yesterday's close.

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It was a "landmark quarter" in more ways than one

Blowing past analysts' expectations that it would report $162.3 million, Navan reported Q4 2026 revenue of $178 million.

The company's co-founder and CEO, Ariel Cohen, lauded Navan's performance as a "landmark quarter for Navan, marked by 35% revenue growth [year-over-year] and a 1,100 basis point expansion in non-GAAP operating margin" in the press release addressing the Q4 2026 financial results. Navan reported an adjusted operating margin of 0% in Q4 2026 compared to an adjusted operating margin of negative 11% during the same period last year.

Pivoting to the cash flow statement, investors will find further evidence of the company's recent success. The company generated $14.8 million in free cash flow -- a substantial improvement from the negative $66.7 million it reported in Q4 2025.

Is it too late to buy Navan stock?

While Navan stock is zipping higher this week, shares still haven't recovered from their decline since the start of the year. Before the start of this week, Navan stock has plunged 48%.

With shares trading at 1.8 times sales, Navan stock is trading at a reasonable valuation, and those looking for an AI stock should hardly be dissuaded from digging further into the company following the stock's recent rise.

Should you buy stock in Navan right now?

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Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.