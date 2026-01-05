Why NANO Nuclear Stock Popped Again Today

Key Points

Congress is focusing on nuclear energy early in 2026.

NANO and other nuclear stocks are soaring on hopes of government support for SMRs.

2026 is still young, but for the time being at least, NANO Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ: NNE) stock is on a roll, rising all (i.e., both) trading days of the New Year.

Shares of the start-up manufacturer of small modular (nuclear) power reactors surged 13.8% through 2:10 p.m. ET Monday after Politico reported the U.S. House of Representatives will focus on nuclear power in the New Year.

What's Congress up to?

The House Energy Subcommittee will hold hearings on how best to assist deployment of nuclear power plants, reports Politico. Regulatory red tape may be cut, and new implementing regulations passed to advance the several executive orders that President Trump issued last May to promote nuclear energy.

To remind, these four orders included plans to have:

Three experimental nuclear reactors operational by July 4, 2026.

Multiple small modular reactors (SMRs) deployed by the end of 2027.

And at least one nuclear reactor up and running on a military base by 2028.

Might this be good news for NANO Nuclear stock? Many investors think so. That's why the stock is skyrocketing.

Is NANO Nuclear stock a buy?

Analysts polled by S&P Global Market Intelligence see NANO as the weakest of the three big names in SMR -- and unlikely to turn profitable before 2033. While the President's plan for accelerated deployment might bring that forward, it also might not.

Moreover, according to S&P Global estimates, NANO's expected to lose increasing amounts of money all the way up through 2031, before seeing some improvement in 2032 -- then suddenly turning profitable and earning $5.70 per share in 2033!

This seems improbable. While today's news may be favorable for nuclear stocks, investors should carefully consider their risk tolerance before investing in this unprofitable nuclear company.

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.