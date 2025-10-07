Why Nano Nuclear Stock Just Popped

Key Points

Illinois will subsidize a new R&D facility for Nano Nuclear outside Chicago.

Nano Nuclear will invest $12 million in the facility itself.

The facility's primary aim will be to advance development of Nano's Kronos small nuclear power plant.

Illinois Governor J. B. Pritzker just announced that Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ: NNE) stock, a start-up that's developing nuclear microreactors, will establish a manufacturing and research and development facility near Chicago, Illinois.

The news drove Nano Nuclear stock up 8% through 10:10 a.m. ET Tuesday.

Nano Nuclear's big Illinois news

The Reimagining Energy and Vehicles in Illinois program will provide Nano Nuclear with $6.8 million in tax incentives to host its new research and development (R&D) facility in Illinois, and Nano itself will invest $12 million in the project. Over time, Nano Nuclear plans to "construct, demonstrate, and ultimately commercialize our Kronos MMR Energy System."

Nano Nuclear describes Kronos as "a stationary high-temperature gas-cooled reactor that is in construction permit pre-application engagement with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC)."

In other words, it's not approved for construction or use yet -- but Nano is working on that.

Is Nano Nuclear stock a buy?

Today's announcement is one more step toward Nano Nuclear's goal of turning Kronos into a viable commercial nuclear product -- and not just Kronos. Nano is also developing at least two other kinds of nuclear reactors, a solid core battery reactor called Zeus and a portable reactor for spacecraft called Loki MMR. As if that weren't enough, Nano is also working to produce its own high-assay low-enriched uranium fuel (HALEU) and an "advanced fuel transportation" subsidiary for transporting HALEU from production plant to nuke plant.

So Nano Nuclear stock is juggling a lot of knives here. It's also burning a fair amount of cash -- nearly $23 million per year. The good news is that with more than $200 million net of cash, Nano Nuclear has the money it needs to survive if at least one of these bets works out for it.

Fingers crossed.

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.