Why Nano Dimension Stock Is Soaring Today

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ: NNDM) stock is making big gains in Wednesday's trading. The company's share price was up 8.6% as of 2 p.m. ET. The 3D-printing semiconductor stock had been up as much as 10% earlier in the day's trading.

Nano Dimension stock is surging thanks to news that the company is on track to acquire Markforged -- an industrial 3D-printing specialist. The news comes on the heels of Nano Dimension's announcement in July that it would be acquiring Desktop Metal.

Nano Dimension is growing through acquisitions

Nano Dimension is on track to acquire Markforged in an all-cash deal that values the company at $5 per share. The deal will see Markforged acquired at a $115 million valuation, representing a 71.8% premium compared to its valuation prior to the buyout announcement. Last year, the business posted sales of $93.8 million and a 48.6% non-GAAP (adjusted) gross margin.

By bringing Markforged and Desktop Metal under its corporate umbrella, Nano Dimension expects that it can improve its position in the additive-manufacturing space and get on a clear path to profitability. Investors like the move, and they're bidding up Nano Dimension stock in response.

What's next for Nano Dimension stock?

Nano Dimension's acquisition of Markforged is expected to close in the first quarter of 2025. Meanwhile, its buyout of Desktop Metal is expected to close in this year's fourth quarter. The three companies posted combined revenue of $340 million last year, and Nano Dimension's management expects unifying the businesses will pave the way for a shift to consistent profitability.

On the heels of today's jump, Nano Dimension has a market capitalization of roughly $532 million. The company also expects to have cash and equivalents of roughly $475 million after its buyout of Markforged closes. If the upcoming acquisitions wind up delivering the positive catalysts management anticipates, Nano Dimension stock could still be quite cheap at current prices.

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.