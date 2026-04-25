Why Mueller Industries Stock Soared This Week

Key Points

Mueller reported Q1 2026 financial results this week.

Shares of Mueller are trading at a premium to their historical valuation.

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Last week started on an inauspicious note for industrial parts manufacturer Mueller Industries (NYSE: MLI). Shares ended Monday's trading session 1% lower than where they had closed on Friday, but it didn't take long before things turned around. The company reported strong first-quarter 2026 financial results on Tuesday, and Mueller stock quickly headed higher.

According to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, shares of Mueller rose 11.4% from the end of trading last Friday through the close of yesterday's market session.

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A company record was merely one highlight from the first quarter

Reporting a 55.3% year-over-year increase, Mueller posted Q1 2026 diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.16, the largest first-quarter profit in company history.

The top of the income statement also provided investors with something to celebrate. Mueller reported Q1 2026 sales of $1.19 billion, a 19% increase over the $1 billion that it reported during the same period in 2025.

Addressing the first-quarter performance in the company's press release, Greg Christopher, Mueller's CEO, said, "Solid operational execution, including effective raw material and price management and prudent cost controls, along with our diverse end market portfolio, all contributed to the best first quarter earnings in our Company's history."

Is Mueller stock a buy now?

For those seeking industrial stock opportunities, Mueller may be a reasonable consideration given its strong start to 2026. The company has no debt, and the stock offers a modest 1% forward dividend yield. With shares trading at 17.6 times operating cash flow, though, a premium to their five-year average cash flow multiple of 8.3, investors are better off waiting for a pullback in Mueller stock -- or seeking another industrial stock altogether.

Should you buy stock in Mueller Industries right now?

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Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Mueller Industries. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.