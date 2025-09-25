Why MP Materials Rallied Today

Key Points It was reported the Trump administration is seeking equity stakes in miners of critical materials.

The report followed another report Tuesday that the government may take a 10% stake in a key U.S. lithium miner.

MP Materials has already made a deal with the government in July, but it appears more could be coming along these lines.

10 stocks we like better than MP Materials ›

Shares of rare earths miner MP Materials (NYSE: MP) rallied 8% on Thursday.

MP Materials didn't announce any company-specific news, but the stock has rallied since July, when the U.S. government took a stake in the rare earths miner and refiner.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

On Tuesday, it was reported that the Trump administration may take a stake in another miner of critical materials, Lithium Materials (NYSE: LAC). Then today, another report disclosed the government was looking to take strategic equity stakes in other mining companies as well.

The investment appetite of the Trump administration appeared to lift the stocks of most of these critical materials miners, regardless of whether the administration had already invested in them or not.

The government is getting more involved in critical industries

On Tuesday, Reuters reported that the Trump administration is in talks to potentially take up to a 10% stake in lithium miner Lithium America. The investment was likely to come into the form of free warrants given to the government, which would then seek to guarantee sales to American carmakers.

Then on Thursday, The Information reported that the Trump administration was now looking to take more stakes in several other U.S. companies engaged in mining critical materials, especially those engaged in mining battery materials.

While the U.S. has already inked a deal with MP Materials, the prospect of more strategic deals on the horizon is apparently getting investors more enthusiastic. And of course, even though the deal with MP entails a massive production increase and price floor, it's possible the government could expand that deal or cajole more commercial customers to buy rare earths from MP.

State capitalism for miners?

While not unusual in other countries, it's not typical for the U.S. government to take equity stakes in public companies. But even though government equity stakes have been dilutive to shareholders, the majority of stocks in which the government has gotten involved as an active investor have taken off higher this year. Thus, it appears the backing of the administration is outweighing the negative dilutive effects in these companies -- at least for now.

Should you invest $1,000 in MP Materials right now?

Before you buy stock in MP Materials, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and MP Materials wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $649,280!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,084,802!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,058% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 189% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 22, 2025

Billy Duberstein and/or his clients have no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends MP Materials. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.