Why Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Could Be Worth Watching

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. Less-covered, small caps sees more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Movado Group’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is Movado Group worth?

Good news, investors! Movado Group is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Movado Group’s ratio of 9.45x is below its peer average of 16.17x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Luxury industry. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Movado Group’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Movado Group look like?

NYSE:MOV Earnings and Revenue Growth January 26th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a relatively muted revenue growth of 7.8% expected in the upcoming year, short term growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for Movado Group.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since MOV is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on MOV for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy MOV. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

If you'd like to know more about Movado Group as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. For example, we've found that Movado Group has 4 warning signs (1 can't be ignored!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

If you are no longer interested in Movado Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

