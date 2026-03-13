Why Is Motorola (MSI) Up 2% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Motorola (MSI). Shares have added about 2% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Motorola due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Motorola Beats Q4 Earnings Estimates on Record Revenues & Margins



Motorola reported strong fourth-quarter 2025 results with all-time high revenues, operating earnings and operating margin, driven by diligent execution of operational plans and robust growth dynamics backed by solid order trends.



Adjusted earnings and revenues topped the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. In addition, Motorola ended the quarter with record backlog and operating cash flow, which further exemplified the strength of its portfolio. The company expects this momentum to continue in the near term on healthy demand patterns and accretive acquisitions.



Net Earnings



On a GAAP basis, Motorola reported GAAP earnings of $649 million or $3.86 per share compared with $611 million or $3.56 per share in the year-earlier quarter. Excluding non-recurring items, non-GAAP earnings in the quarter were $771 million or $4.59 per share compared with $693 million or $4.04 per share in the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year increase in GAAP and non-GAAP earnings was primarily attributable to top-line growth. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 23 cents.



For 2025, Motorola reported GAAP earnings of $2.15 billion or $12.75 per share compared with $1.58 billion or $9.23 per share in 2024. Non-GAAP earnings in 2025 improved to $2.6 billion or $15.38 per share from $2.37 billion or $13.84 per share a year ago.



Revenues



Quarterly net sales were $3.38 billion, up 12% year over year. Solid sales in both segments across all regions were driven by a robust business model and strong orders across the portfolio. The top line beat the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. For 2025, Motorola recorded revenues of $11.68 billion, up 8% year over year on strong growth across both segments.



Region-wise, quarterly revenues increased 7% in North America to $2.36 billion, driven by growth in mission-critical networks (MCN), command center software and video security products. International revenues increased 26% to $1.02 billion, driven by solid video security and command center software sales. Acquisitions contributed $188 million to revenues, while foreign exchange tailwinds were $30 million.



Segmental Performance



Net sales from Products and Systems Integration were $2.16 billion (up 11% year over year), with an increase in video security products and MCN. The segment’s backlog was down $323 million to $3.8 billion, primarily due to solid MCN shipments.



Net sales from Software and Services were up 15% to $1.22 billion, with solid performance across command center software, MSN, LMR and video security services. The segment’s backlog increased $1.4 billion to $11.9 billion, led by strong demand across all three technologies.



Other Quarterly Details



GAAP operating earnings increased to $944 million from $814 million in the prior-year quarter, while non-GAAP operating earnings were up to $1.09 billion from $916 million. The company ended the fourth quarter with a record backlog of $15.7 billion, up $1 billion year over year on record orders.



Overall, GAAP operating margin was 27.9%, up from 27%, while non-GAAP operating margin was a record high of 32.1% compared with 30.4% in the year-ago quarter, driven by higher sales, favorable mix and improved operating leverage, partially offset by higher tariffs. Non-GAAP operating earnings for Products and Systems Integration increased to $667 million from $594 million for a margin of 30.9%, up from 30.5%. Non-GAAP operating earnings for Software and Services were $419 million, up from $322 million, for a non-GAAP operating margin of 34.3%, up from 30.3% due to the higher sales and improved operating leverage.



Cash Flow and Liquidity



Motorola generated $1.26 billion in cash from operating activities in the reported quarter compared with $1.07 billion a year ago, bringing the respective tallies for 2025 and 2024 to $2.84 billion and $2.39 billion. Free cash flow in the fourth quarter was $1.14 billion. The company repurchased $490 million worth of stock during the quarter. As of Dec. 31, 2025, MSI had $1.16 billion of cash and cash equivalents with $8.41 billion of long-term debt compared with respective tallies of $2.1 billion and $5.67 billion a year ago.



Guidance



For first-quarter 2026, Motorola expects non-GAAP earnings in the range of $3.20 to $3.25 per share on revenue growth of 6-7%.



For 2026, Motorola currently expects non-GAAP earnings in the range of $16.70-$16.85 per share on revenues of approximately $12.7 billion, with healthy growth in both segments on higher demand.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates revision flatlined during the past month.

VGM Scores

Currently, Motorola has a nice Growth Score of B, a grade with the same score on the momentum front. However, the stock was allocated a grade of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Motorola has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Motorola is part of the Zacks Wireless Equipment industry. Over the past month, Ubiquiti Inc. (UI), a stock from the same industry, has gained 6.2%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended December 2025 more than a month ago.

Ubiquiti reported revenues of $814.87 million in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +35.8%. EPS of $3.88 for the same period compares with $2.28 a year ago.

For the current quarter, Ubiquiti is expected to post earnings of $3.18 per share, indicating a change of +6% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed +4.7% over the last 30 days.

The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) for Ubiquiti. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of D.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2026. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful.

From inception in 2012 through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2026. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.