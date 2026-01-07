Why Monte Rosa Is Rising In Pre-market?

BioTech
(RTTNews) - Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (GLUE) announced positive interim data from an ongoing Phase 1 clinical study evaluating MRT-8102, a NEK7-directed MGD being developed for the treatment of inflammatory conditions driven by the NLRP3 inflammasome, IL-1, and IL-6.

"In this interim data readout, after 4 weeks of dosing MRT-8102 decreased median high-sensitivity CRP levels by 85% and resulted in suppression of hsCRP to 2 mg/L in 94% of subjects, despite a significantly higher median baseline level of 6.3 mg/L as compared to benchmark clinical trials," said Markus Warmuth, CEO of Monte Rosa Therapeutics.

In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, Monte Rosa shares are up 42.6 percent to $22.83.

