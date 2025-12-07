Why Is MongoDB's Share Price Popping?

Key Points

MongoDB’s shares soared by more than 23% since it reported blowout results for its fiscal third quarter.

Demand for its Atlas Cloud product from self-service and enterprise clients is solid.

Management raised its fiscal 2026 revenue and non-GAAP operating income guidance.

10 stocks we like better than MongoDB ›

Database specialist MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) gave investors plenty to be happy about on Dec. 1 when it delivered a stellar report for its fiscal 2026 third quarter. Share prices of the company are up by more than 23% since that report revealed surging revenue, robust cloud growth, expanding profitability, and an impressive increase in the full-year guidance.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Several prominent Wall Street analysts, including Hannah Rudolf of Piper Sandler, Mike Cikos of Needham, and Blair Abernethy of Rosenblatt, have also increased their price targets on the stock.

Financial performance and growth catalysts

In MongoDB's fiscal third quarter, which ended Oct. 31, revenue rose 19% year over year to $628.3 million, while non-GAAP net income per share was $1.32, a dramatic improvement from its net loss per share of $1.16 in Q3 2024.

However, the bigger news regarded the growth of MongoDB's fully managed cloud database, Atlas. That segment's revenue soared 30% and now accounts for 75% of overall revenue. After a few quarters of slower expansion, Atlas saw accelerated usage among both self-serve and enterprise customers. Demand for deploying AI-related workloads such as Vector Search and Voyage embeddings on Atlas was also strong, as it has cut latency and operational spend for enterprise clients. This helped tilt MongoDB's sales mix toward higher-margin and recurring revenue streams.

MongoDB's profitability also improved: Non-GAAP operating margin rose 1 percentage point to 20% in the quarter. Free cash flow soared by 300% year over year to $140 million. The company also added 2,600 new customers, exiting the quarter with a customer count of 62,500.

Management now expects fiscal 2026 revenue to land in the range of $2.434 billion to $2.439 billion, up from a prior guidance range of $2.34 billion to $2.36 billion, and non-GAAP operating income of $436.4 million to $440.4 million, up from previous guidance of $321 million to $331 million. Those boosts signal that the company experienced solid demand trends and has clearer revenue visibility, both of which are impressive in the current volatile macroeconomic environment.

Should you invest $1,000 in MongoDB right now?

Before you buy stock in MongoDB, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and MongoDB wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $540,587!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,118,210!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 991% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2025

Manali Pradhan, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends MongoDB. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.