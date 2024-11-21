Why MongoDB Stock Surged Today

Shares of database company MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) surged on Thursday and there is likely a combination of factors driving the move. On one hand, the company's adoption could be about to improve thanks to a stronger relationship with Microsoft. And it also appears that spending for software might be picking back up. These are likely factors to explain why MongoDB stock was up 14% as of 1:50 p.m. ET.

Could MongoDB's outlook be improving?

Shares of Snowflake, a peer of MongoDB, are up big today after noting big gains in its customer count and its revenue under contract. In its fiscal second quarter of 2025, MongoDB's management noted that its consumption trends this year have been weak because of macroeconomic conditions. So the broader economic environment has been on investors' minds. And now that Snowflake's results are perking up, it bodes well for MongoDB.

For its part, MongoDB is expected to report financial results for its fiscal third quarter of 2025 on Dec. 9. Investors will know then whether the optimism was warranted.

However, it's not just Snowflake's results that have investors feeling more optimistic about MongoDB stock. On Tuesday the company expanded its partnership with Microsoft. Customers of both companies now have access to more products and features from MongoDB, which could help drive adoption.

If there was any skepticism on Tuesday, it seems that investors' outlook for MongoDB is improving based on what's happening over at Snowflake.

What to watch next quarter with MongoDB

MongdoDB's Q2 revenue was only up by 13% year over year, but it guided for at least 14% growth in Q3. But with the outlook potentially improving, it's possible that MongoDB can deliver even better growth than this and that would almost assuredly excite investors.

One particular area to watch when MongoDB reports Q3 results is adoption for its artificial intelligence (AI) products. AI adoption hasn't been as strong as hoped. So if adoption picks up, that could be further reason for optimism.

Should you invest $1,000 in MongoDB right now?

Before you buy stock in MongoDB, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and MongoDB wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $894,029!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 18, 2024

Jon Quast has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Microsoft, MongoDB, and Snowflake. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.