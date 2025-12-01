Why MongoDB Stock Is Skyrocketing in After-Hours Trading?

Key Points

MongoDB reported third-quarter 2026 financial results after the bell rang this afternoon.

The company exceeded analysts' revenue and profit expectations.

Management raised fiscal 2026 guidance based on the company's strong performance in the third quarter.

After dipping about 1.1% during Monday's regular trading hours, MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) stock is flying higher during after-hours trading. Reporting third-quarter 2026 financial results after the bell rang, the intelligent data platform provider beat expectations on both the top and bottom lines to the delight of investors.

As of 6:00 p.m. ET, shares of MongoDB are up 21.8% from their closing price of $328.87 at 4:00 p.m.

A strong performance has management feeling more optimistic about the next quarter

Whereas analysts had expected MongoDB to post revenue of $593.4 million and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79, MongoDB reported sales and adjusted EPS of $628.3 million and $1.32, respectively.

CJ Desai, MongoDB's CEO, attributed the company's strong Q3 2026 financial results primarily to the strong performance of its cloud platform, Atlas, which saw a 30% year-over-year increase in revenue.

Based on the company's Q3 2026 performance, management upwardly revised fiscal 2026 revenue to $2.434 billion to $2.439 billion from the fiscal 2026 sales forecast of $2.25 billion to $2.29 billion that it provided in June. Similarly, the company expects a better performance at the bottom of the income statement. While management had originally forecasted adjusted EPS of $2.94 to $3.12, it now projects adjusted EPS of $4.76 to $4.80.

Is it too late to click the buy button on MongoDB stock?

While they have a higher price tag than they did this morning, MongoDB's shares are reasonably valued. Priced at 11.8 times trailing sales -- a discount to their five-year average sales multiple of 14.7 -- MongoDB stock is trading at a discount to its historic sales valuation.

For investors seeking exposure to cloud computing, MongoDB is a valid option; however, those with a lower tolerance for risk may feel more comfortable with a cloud computing exchange-traded fund that includes MongoDB among its holdings.

Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends MongoDB. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.